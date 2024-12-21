Lahore’s air quality deteriorates with AQI surpassing 300

Lahore's air quality remains alarmingly poor, with the city recording an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 329 on Saturday, securing its position as the third most polluted city globally.

Dhaka leads the list with an AQI of 435, followed by Delhi at 386.

Within Lahore, the most severe pollution levels were observed on Raiwind Road, with a staggering AQI of 578, followed by Polo Ground in Cantonment at 571 and Multan Road at 533.

The hazardous air quality poses significant health risks to residents, with no immediate measures in sight to alleviate the crisis.