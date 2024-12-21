Saturday, December 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Lahore’s air quality deteriorates with AQI surpassing 300

Lahore’s air quality deteriorates with AQI surpassing 300
Web Desk
3:23 PM | December 21, 2024
Regional, Lahore

Lahore's air quality remains alarmingly poor, with the city recording an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 329 on Saturday, securing its position as the third most polluted city globally.

Dhaka leads the list with an AQI of 435, followed by Delhi at 386.

Within Lahore, the most severe pollution levels were observed on Raiwind Road, with a staggering AQI of 578, followed by Polo Ground in Cantonment at 571 and Multan Road at 533.

The hazardous air quality poses significant health risks to residents, with no immediate measures in sight to alleviate the crisis.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1734761172.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024