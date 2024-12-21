Lahore’s AQI remains critically high, ranking third among most polluted cities globally

Lahore continues to grapple with hazardous air quality, recording an average (AQI) of 329 on Saturday, making it the third most polluted city in the world.

Dhaka topped the global pollution rankings with an AQI of 435, followed by Delhi at 386.

Within Lahore, Raiwind Road recorded the highest AQI at 578, followed closely by Polo Ground in Cantonment at 571, and Multan Road at 533.

The city's persistently poor air quality poses severe health risks to residents, with no immediate measures to address the alarming pollution levels.