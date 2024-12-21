Laughable Reasoning

A day after Pakistan’s Foreign Office criticised the United States’ decision to impose sanctions on Pakistani companies for allegedly developing long-range ballistic missile capabilities—calling the move unreasonable, unjustified, and indicative of double standards in the application of international law—the U.S. has finally provided an explanation for its actions. However, the reasoning offered can only make one laugh in pure incredulity. Deputy National Security Advisor John Finer stated that Islamabad’s actions are a “real concern” because Pakistan could one day develop the capability to strike targets well beyond South Asia, including the United States. This statement, delivered with apparent seriousness, is as absurd as it is unfounded.

Firstly, Pakistan does not possess the technological capacity to strike targets on the other side of the globe. More importantly, it has absolutely no strategic reason to develop such capabilities. Pakistan has no quarrel with the United States. In fact, it has been a long-standing ally, assisting the U.S. during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and later in the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan. What possible motive could Pakistan have to provoke a conflict with the world’s most powerful military and largest economy? The U.S. official provided no explanation. The reality is that Pakistan’s missile programme is aimed solely at defending itself against regional threats, particularly from India. Its development of missile capabilities is driven by the need for deterrence and self-defence, not aggression. This is a right recognised by all nations, especially in today’s increasingly volatile global landscape.

The U.S. argument, however, appears to stem from something far more cynical. It reflects a broader pattern of Islamophobia, where any country with “-stan” in its name is unfairly lumped into a category of supposed threats to the U.S. This lazy stereotyping not only weakens the credibility of American propaganda but also exposes the hollowness of its arguments to the international community. The sanctions and their accompanying rhetoric serve as yet another example of the United States applying its foreign policy with a mix of inconsistency, fear-mongering, and prejudice.