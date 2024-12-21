Man dies, two others receive injuries in altercation in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - A man on Friday was killed while two others were injured in an altercation between two rival groups in tehsil Karor Lal Esan of the district Layyah. A police spokesperson said the members of the groups attacked each other with knives. He said a man identified as Muhammad Idrees was killed on the spot while Niaz Muhammad and Muhammad Riaz received critical injuries. The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body and the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ). The police arrested two accused Bilal and Rauf and launched further investigation, he added. The groups had filed cases against each other on land dispute, the spokesperson pointed out.

Polio worker passes away during

duty in Muzaffargarh

A polio worker passed away after suffering cardiac arrest during duty in Chowk Azam Layyah district on Thursday night. According to Health Department sources, Muhammad Iqbal was on duty receiving vaccine from Tehsil Hospital Chowk Azam when he suffered fatal heart attack. He was immediately rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital but he could not survive. His funeral prayer was offered on Friday morning at Khurshid Stadium, attended by a large number of health officials, colleagues and local citizens.