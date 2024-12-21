Mayor briefs World Bank delegation about development of secondary cities

HYDERABAD - The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro attended a meeting with a delegation of the World Bank in Karachi on Friday with regard to the development of secondary cities, divisional headquarters and municipal corporations in the province. The Mayor’s spokesman informed here on Friday that the meeting was chaired by the Chairman Planning and Development Board Sindh Syed Najam Shah. The Mayor briefed the meeting about the range of ongoing development and beautification works in Hyderabad which include the roads and drainage infrastructure in addition to establishment of new parks. The spokesman said the Mayor also discussed with the officials new development projects which were required in the city.