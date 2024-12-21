National meet concludes with collective pledge to work towards legislative interventions

ISLAMABAD - The Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR), as part of the 18th Speakers’ Conference held a National Meet, titled “Eradicating Polio: A Collective Effort for Healthier Future”, at the Parliament House Islamabad.

MNA Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan delivered a keynote address and declared the rise of polio cases in Pakistan as a national emergency. She further stressed on linking vaccinations to birth and school registrations, enhancing worker safety, and improving vaccine storage and funding. She further outlined that the aim of this national meet is to foster collaboration between provinces and the federal government and to successfully propose for the nationwide adoption of “Pakistan’s commitment to Eradicate Polio”.

Guest of honour, Barrister Aqeel Malik (MNA, and Advisor on the Law and Justice, Govt. Spokesperson on Legal Affairs), provided the legislative insights and intervention for polio eradication. He highlighted the brief history of the legislation present for polio eradication and control during which he lauded the “Sindh Immunization & Epidemic Control Act, 2023”. Guest of honour, Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath (Co-ordinator to Prime Minister on National Health Services) outlined the efforts and unwavering commitment of the Government of Pakistan from the past 3 decades for the eradication of polio. He also addressed the questions raised by MNA Ms. Sofia Saeed Shah regarding the way forward to tackle the issue of lower-risk perception due to which the polio virus has emerged again, MPA Ms. Sarah Ahmed regarding the way forward for the legislators to ensure the eradication of polio through legislative efforts, MPA Ms. Saadia Javed for the possible efforts that can be carried out by the legislators of Pakistan, collectively, to ensure that the bordering areas of Pakistan are free of the strains of polio virus, and MPA/ Advisor to CM Balochistan Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi regarding the way to tackle the rise in Polio cases in Balochistan due to inter-division migrations and the issue of sub-optimal polio vaccines.

Guest of honour, Dr. Zainul Abedin Khan (WHO representative on Global Polio Eradication) delivered a comprehensive keynote address to highlight the broader context of global and national efforts for the eradication of polio in the WHO regions and assistance extended in this regard. Mr. Nosherwan Khalil Khan, Focal Person Rotary International Polio Plus to National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC), briefed the participants regarding the Rotary’s commitment and efforts in polio eradication, including setting up health camps for the underserved communities, providing social mobilization items to facilitate polio eradication efforts and advocacy efforts among other notable efforts.

MNA Mr. Ali Muhammad Khan, while highlighting the urgent need of involving local leadership and stakeholders for ensuring eradication of new wave of rise in polio, stated that the local leadership is more informed about the ground realities and have a direct connection with their constituency so it is important to ensure their involvement and engagement for eradication of polio virus from Pakistan.

Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, AJK stressed on involvement of local leadership in educating the public and especially parents of the children regarding efficacy and importance of polio vaccine and stated that Azad Jammu & Kashmir is polio free due to the collective efforts of the government, political leadership of AJK and well-informed citizenry of AJK.

Dr. Mohammed Soghaier (Deputy Team Lead of World Health Organisation on Polio Eradication in Pakistan), briefed the participants regarding the polio eradication efforts from 1998 till 2024. He stated that only 64 news polio cases have emerged in Pakistan due to low-risk perception and due to the misconceptions Dr. Israr-ul-Haq, Public health and Social and behavioural change specialist, UNICEF, informed the participants that fortunately there is a 90% acceptance rate in house households for polio vaccine across Pakistan.

The national meet concluded with a commitment to draft an outcome document outlining actionable steps to eliminate polio and a collective pledge to work towards legislative interventions.