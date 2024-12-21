No US response to PM letter for Dr Aafia’s release, IHC informed

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Friday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that no response had been received from the US President regarding a letter written by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the return of jailed Dr. Aafia.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan conducted hearing of a constitutional petition of Dr Fowzia Siddiqui who moved the court through her lawyer Imran Shafiq Advocate.

The bench sought details of PM Sharif and FM Ishaq Dar’s foreign visits, including those related to the release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui from the US. Dr. Fowzia, along with her lawyer Imran Shafiq, former senator Mushtaq, and other representatives, appeared via video link. Additional Attorney General and Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials also attended the hearing, while Dr. Aafia’s lawyer in US, Mr. Clive Smith, submitted a declaration in court.

During the hearing, the declaration of Dr. Aafia’s US lawyer, Clive Smith, was also present in the court and Justice Ishaq appreciated Clive Smith’s declaration. The judge asked that why the ambassador was not involved in the Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s issue. The representative of Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the court that no response had been received yet from the US President regarding a letter written by PM Shehbaz Sharif about Dr. Aafia’s case.

The court expressed concerns about the lack of response and emphasized that the Pakistani ambassador in the US should have arranged a meeting with the Biden administration regarding the issue.

The IHC bench directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit a detailed report on the declaration of Dr. Aafia’s US lawyer and directed them to handle the matter at the diplomatic level.

The judge remarked that the US is a sovereign country, and it can reject Dr. Fauzia’s visa. The US can also reject the Prime Minister’s visa but such matters must be dealt with at the diplomatic level.

Justice Ishaq remarked that such matters are always handled by the ambassador. He added that the country’s executive wrote a letter, and there was no response, what should we understand from this? The Pakistani ambassador in the US should have arranged a meeting between the delegation and the Biden administration. Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till January 13 for further proceedings.