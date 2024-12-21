Over 16.3m children in Punjab administered anti-polio drops

Islamabad/Muzafargarh - Over 16.3 million children in Punjab have been administered anti-polio drops as part of a nationwide campaign in the last four days. According to information provided by Adeel Tasawar, the incharge of the anti-polio initiative in Punjab, 1.193 million children in Lahore have received the drops. Similarly, in Rawalpindi, 577,000 children were vaccinated against polio. In Multan, 751,000 children received the polio drops. Faisalabad saw 867,000 children vaccinated during this campaign. Adeel Tasawar mentioned that today marks the final day for catch-up vaccinations in 33 districts. He further urged parents to assist in ensuring their children receive the anti-polio drops. Additionally, he instructed the polio teams to prioritize administering drops to children residing near thoroughfares.

Polio worker dies of heart attack during duty

A polio worker passed away after suffering cardiac arrest during duty in chowk Azam Layyah district last night. According to health department sources,Muhammad Iqbal was on duty receiving vaccine from tehsil hospital chowk Azam when he suffered fatal heart attack.

He was immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital but he could not survive. His funeral prayer was offered today morning at Khurshid Stadium,attended by a large number of health officials, colleagues and local citizens. Meanwhile in Nowshera Virkan, Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Naveed Ahmed on Friday reviewed the performance of five-day nationwide anti-polio campaign in the district. He was chairing a meeting regarding the anti-polio drive which was attended by representative of UNICEF, Assistant Commissioners and officials of health department.

The health department’s official briefed the meeting about the drive. The deputy commissioner directed to utilize all available resources to achieve targets of the campaigns. He appealed the people to cooperate with polio teams to immunize anti-polio drops to their children up to five years in order to eradicate the crippling disease from the country and make our make our future safe.