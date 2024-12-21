PHC grants bail to over 140 PTI leaders and workers

The has approved transit and protective bails for more than 140 leaders, lawmakers, and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in cases related to the November 24 protest at D-Chowk, Islamabad.

Since November 28, the court has heard over 140 bail applications, granting over 70 transit bails and 69 protective bails.

Key PTI figures granted bail include Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, and opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub.

Prominent leaders like Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, Shehryar Afridi, Sher Afzal Marwat, and several provincial ministers such as Atif Khan, Shehram Tarakai, Aftab Alam, and Faisal Tarakai also secured bail.

Women leaders, including Senator Falak Naz, Shandana Gulzar, Zartaj Gul, Kanwal Shauzab, and Alia Hamza, as well as activists like Khadija Shah, Sanam Javed, and Mishal Yousafzai, were among those granted relief.

The court further extended protective bail for Bushra Bibi until January 16.