PM Shehbaz orders ministry to resolve seminary bill issue as per constitution

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the Ministry of Law and Justice to amicably resolve the issue of madaris registration as per the Constitution and law.

According to officials, the matter was discussed when Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on the prime minister on Friday and the meeting marked a positive development regarding the suggestions put forth by Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the issue of madaris registration.

PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the law ministry to resolve the issues soon.

Members of the National Assembly Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Senator Kamran Murtaza and senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira also attended the meeting.

Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Azam Nazir Tarar, Attaullah Tarar, Rana Sanaullah, and Attorney General Mansoor Usman were also present.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman after meeting the prime minister claimed that their demands regarding the seminary bill align with the Constitution and will be accepted.

Speaking to reporters Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the prime minister had invited him for discussions on madrasa registration bill which he accepted in the larger faith. Fazlur Rehman said that positive progress was made on the bill. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that the matter be resolved promptly. The Ministry of Law has been instructed to take steps per the constitution to address the issue,” he claimed. He mentioned that both houses of parliament had passed the bill and it is now an act. The discussion with the prime minister focused on this bill, he added.

“If the president has any objections to the bill, he should have raised earlier. Once the speaker has responded to the objection and the constitutional period has elapsed, further objections are invalid,” he commented. Fazlur Rehman expressed hope that their stance might not require a joint session.

The prime minister gave a positive response and was requested to take immediate steps in line with the constitution. He hoped constitutional action would be taken as per their demands. He clarified that today’s discussion was solely about the madrasa bill. Fazlur Rehman briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the consultations held with scholars regarding the bill.

Soon after receiving PM’s invitation for talks, Maulana Fazl contacted Mufti Taqi Usmani for consultation.

Ittehad Tanzeemat-i-Madaris Pakistan Tuesday deviated from a 2019 stance and announced that “seminaries will not become part of any government department and remain autonomous.”

President Zardari had returned the bill to the National Assembly with certain objections on October 29, before flying to the United Arab Emirates. The bill was approved by the Senate on Oct 20, along with the 26th amendment. It passed through the National Assembly on Oct 21 and was forwarded to the president on Oct 22. When the JUI-F chief learnt of the development, he threatened to launch protests against the government to force it to accept the bill.

The bill in question was part of an agreement between JUI-F and the government in support of the 26th Amendment. The Societies Registration (Amendment) Act, 2024 extends the Societies Registration Act, 1860, and includes provisions for the registration of madressahs under the relevant deputy commissioner office. The bill specifies that a madressah with more than one campus needs only one registration, and every madressah must submit an annual report of its educational activities to the registrar. Additionally, each madressah must have its accounts audited by an auditor and submit the audit report to the registrar. The bill also states that no madressah should teach or publish literature that promotes militancy, sectarianism, or religious hatred.

In October 2019, the PTI-led government transferred the registration of seminaries to the education departments.