Saturday, December 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM Shehbaz urges strict action against tax defaulters

PM Shehbaz urges strict action against tax defaulters
Web Desk
6:46 PM | December 21, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to bring tax defaulters into the tax net and take strict action against non-compliance to boost national revenue.

Presiding over a key review meeting on Saturday, the Prime Minister discussed strategies to enhance revenue collection. Officials briefed him on the installation of video analytics in the sugar industry, which is part of a broader effort to improve the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) performance through technology.

Sharif emphasized that utilizing technology in the sugar industry would help curb hoarding, stabilize prices, and ensure an uninterrupted supply of sugar at affordable rates. He also called for strict monitoring of sugar stocks.

The Prime Minister ordered decisive actions against tax evasion and under-reporting by sugar mills, highlighting that FBR’s digitization efforts would bring significant financial gains for the country.

Accountability underway for May 9 incidents, says Atta Tarar

Sharif further instructed the swift completion of FBR’s value chain digitization and the rapid implementation of video analytics in the cement and tobacco industries.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik, and senior government officials.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1734761172.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024