PM Shehbaz urges strict action against tax defaulters

has directed authorities to bring tax defaulters into the tax net and take strict action against non-compliance to boost national revenue.

Presiding over a key review meeting on Saturday, the Prime Minister discussed strategies to enhance revenue collection. Officials briefed him on the installation of video analytics in the sugar industry, which is part of a broader effort to improve the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) performance through technology.

Sharif emphasized that utilizing technology in the sugar industry would help curb hoarding, stabilize prices, and ensure an uninterrupted supply of sugar at affordable rates. He also called for strict monitoring of sugar stocks.

The Prime Minister ordered decisive actions against tax evasion and under-reporting by sugar mills, highlighting that FBR’s digitization efforts would bring significant financial gains for the country.

Sharif further instructed the swift completion of FBR’s value chain digitization and the rapid implementation of video analytics in the cement and tobacco industries.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik, and senior government officials.