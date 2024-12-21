PNEC promotes strong culture of research, development: CNS

KARACHI - Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Friday said that Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) has consistently fostered and promoted a strong culture of research and development. Addressing at 36th convocation ceremony as a chief guest, the CNS lauded PNEC for launching postgraduate and undergraduate programs in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, and Computer Science. He also congratulated the Rector NUST and Commandant PNEC on the inaugural graduation of BE Naval Architecture batch, said a news release by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy). Admiral Naveed Ashraf extended his felicitations to prize winners, graduating students, and their parents for the successful completion of their degrees. He advised the graduates to uphold strong character, prioritize national interests over personal gains, and always seek guidance and strength from Allah Almighty (SWT). Earlier, the Commandant PNEC, Commodore Mudassar Khurshid, reiterated PNEC’s commitment to providing quality education across all disciplines. He also acknowledged the exceptional achievements of students in various national and international events.