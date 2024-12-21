Pressure Equipment Training Centre to be set up at UET Peshawar

Peshawar - The Isotherm Inc., Texas USA, a custom manufacturer of specialized heat exchangers and pressure vessels, in collaboration with UET Peshawar, is set to establish a specialized Pressure Equipment Training Center at the university’s Mechanical Engineering Department.

The initiative, marked by a letter of agreement, aims to provide hands-on training in Computer-Aided Design (CAD) with applications in the oil and gas, industrial refrigeration, and energy sectors for students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr Zahid Ayub, CEO of Isotherm Inc. And a 1971 alumnus of UET’s Mechanical Engineering Department, proposed the idea to give back to his alma mater by empowering the region’s youth with technical skills vital for global industries. He encouraged other alumni in prominent roles worldwide to reconnect with their alma mater and strengthen ties between academia and industry.

Prof Dr Abdul Shakoor played a pivotal role in laying the groundwork for the training center under the guidance of Prof Dr Rizwan Gul, Dean Faculty of Mechanical, Chemical, and Industrial Engineering, and Prof Dr Hamid Ullah, Head of Mechanical Engineering Department. The training center is a milestone achievement for the department and will offer students opportunities to learn CAD and advanced technical skills from international experts.

In recognition of Dr Ayub’s contributions, UET Peshawar will honor him by placing his name on its Wall of Fame. The center’s first batch is scheduled to begin in April 2025.