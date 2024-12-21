PSB ensures non-interference in POA elections, stresses transparency and accountability

LAHORE - The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has assured that it will not hamper the upcoming Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) elections. However, it emphasised that the POA must address concerns regarding its electoral college and other objections. Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Muhammad Yasir Pirzada said this during his address as a guest of honor at the Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL) event held at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore. Yasir Pirzada elaborated on measures taken to promote sports in Pakistan, shedding light on the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Games and its objectives.

Speaking about the POA elections, he raised concerns over the voter list while clarifying that the PSB has no intention of disrupting the electoral process. He reiterated respect for the Lausanne Agreement, which binds both the Pakistan government and the POA to comply fully with International Olympic Committee (IOC) regulations. Pirzada emphasised that while the PSB does not interfere in the affairs of sports federations, it seeks transparency in their electoral processes. To this end, a code of conduct has been established, which federations are expected to adhere to.

“The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) must also respond to the queries directed at it. Their election process lacks transparency. A federation suspended due to doping violations has been granted voting rights. How is that possible? The Athletics Federation is banned due to doping, but the Weightlifting Federation has been allowed voting rights,” he added.

Replying to a query, the DG PSB said: “The Inter-Provincial Quaid-e-Azam Games 2024 have been organized after seven years, and now efforts must be made to ensure there are no further gaps. These games serve as a platform for talent scouting, which is why the provincial boards’ directors general were also invited. The national federations must identify and groom talent at the grassroots level.

“Elite athletes will be trained using modern techniques to prepare them for international competitions. Since the federations receive all their funding from us and we also organize their camps, they must be accountable and transparent. Accountability will be enforced,” he added.

Addressing financial accountability, the DG PSB said: “When the government provides funding, it has the right to demand accountability.” He revealed that some federations have submitted their audit reports, which have been uploaded to the PSB website. However, the federations that fail to provide detailed accounts of their grants, despite repeated notices, will have their names published online to ensure public awareness. Whenever federations are asked for accountability, they suddenly remember their autonomy. “If we question their actions, they claim interference in their work,” he added. Regarding international tours, Pirzada announced that federations must now share merit-based team selection details with the PSB. Additionally, obtaining an NOC for international events will require adherence to the established procedures.

Dispelling the notion that Pakistani athletes lack facilities, he asserted: “The PSB has initiated a program to groom talented athletes and prepare them for international competitions.” The board is committed to playing its role in the development of sports in Pakistan and enhancing the performance of athletes on global platforms.

The event concluded with the Senior SJAL officials Aqeel Ahmad, Muhammad Yousaf Anjum, Muhammad Yaqoob, Afzal Iftikhar and others presenting a commemorative shield to DG PSB Yasir Pirzada on behalf of entire SJAL family.