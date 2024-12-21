PTI claims government unwilling to hold serious negotiations

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub has accused the government of lacking seriousness in holding negotiations with the opposition party.

Speaking to the media, Omar Ayub, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, stated that the PTI’s negotiations team has not been allowed to meet the party’s founder, who is currently detained in Adiala Jail. Ayub highlighted that the team was formed by the party’s founder to ensure readiness for talks, yet no progress has been made in the past two weeks.

“We don’t need to pursue talks if the government is unwilling to engage,” Ayub asserted, adding that even requests to meet their leader in jail have gone unanswered.

Meanwhile, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, expressed optimism about resolving political issues through dialogue. He emphasized that the prime minister has extended an invitation to the opposition for discussions on the National Assembly floor, following consultations with party leadership and the establishment.

Sanaullah also stated that a committee for talks would be constituted within a day or two, with the PTI’s committee maintaining contact with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. He assured that legal proceedings, such as the ongoing 190-million-pound case, would not impact the dialogue process.