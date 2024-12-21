Reconciling Kurram

It seems that with the battle for Islamabad concluded, the real challenge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can now take centre stage, beginning with the resolution of the Kurram district crisis and a lasting solution to the recurring tribal violence in the region. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, particularly its apex committee, deserves commendation for the measures it has taken to defuse the conflict. On Friday, the decision was made to dismantle all bunkers used by warring tribes, following earlier steps such as confiscating heavy weaponry and temporarily collecting arms from residents in areas bordering Afghanistan.

These actions represent critical and measured progress toward de-escalation. Much like global multilateral organisations have done in dealing with conflicts involving warring nations and non-state actors in failed states, Pakistan must adopt a similar approach. A gradual process of disarmament and reconciliation is essential to ensure trust between the opposing sides and confidence in the peace process.

The removal of bunkers, following the surrendering of arms, paves the way for the gradual deployment of state law enforcement agencies, the reopening of routes, and the delivery of vital medical, food, and other supplies to those affected by the conflict. It should also lead to the establishment of direct political communication channels between the warring tribes and government representatives. In this regard, Pakistan would do well to draw lessons from other nations, where mechanisms such as truth and reconciliation commissions have been used effectively to address prolonged legal and moral conflicts in a peaceful manner.

In situations like this, pragmatism must take precedence over a rigid application of the criminal penal code. Restoring stability quickly should remain the priority. The KP government must stay committed to this gradual process, ensuring that all stakeholders—local tribal elders, jirgas, and religious leaders—are actively involved. Once reconciliation has been achieved, the next step must involve an economic stimulus package, whether through investment, infrastructure development, or other initiatives that can reinvigorate the region and set it on a path toward growth and prosperity.