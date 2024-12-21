RLNG prices cut by up to 2.72pc for Dec

ISLAMABAD - The federal government Friday slashed the average sale prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) by up to 2.72 percent for the consumers of both the Sui Companies for the month of December 2024 as import of supercooled gas cargoes surged significantly by over 71 percent during the month.

The RLNG prices for the consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited have been reduced by up to $0.3612 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) said in a notification issued here. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), in accordance with the policy guidelines of the federal government, has determined the regasified liquified natural gas (RLNG) prices for Sui Companies with effect from December 1st, 2024, said the notification. The decrease in RLNG prices is mainly due to the decline in delivered ex-ship price (DES), Ogra said. According to the notification, for the consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), the price was slashed by $0.3612/mmBtu, or 2.72 per cent, while for the consumers of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the price was reduced by $0.2550 /mmBtu, or 2.72 per cent, compared to November 2024.

The new weighted average sale price for SNGPL consumers is set at $13.2609/mmBtu and for SSGC customers at $12.8005/mmBtu. In November, prices were 13.2609/mmBtu for SNGPL and $12.8005/mmBtu for SSGC consumers. According to OGRA’s notification, for the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) network, the transmission price has been reduced by 3.26%. Similarly, for the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) network, the transmission price has dropped by 6.02% to $10.5415 per MMBtu.

Notably, for the month of November, the government had enhanced the RLNG prices by up to 2.68 percent. However, for the months of September and October, the government had reduced the RLNG price by up to 1.07 per cent and 7.11 per cent respectively. For December 2024, the LNG prices were up to 17.16 per cent less than the same month of last year. Last year in December, the RLNG price for SNGPL was $14.8118/mmBtu and $15.4525/mmBtu for SSGC. The revised RLNG prices account for charges related to LNG terminals, transmission losses, port fees, and margins for state-owned importers: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL). The new RLNG rates are based on 10 cargoes imported by PSO, while 2 by PLL for the month of December. It is noteworthy that in November seven cargoes were imported by PSO and PLL, which were 71.43 per cent less than December. The revised rates, effective from December 1, 2024, reflect a decline in delivered ex-ship (DES) prices, which have lowered overall RLNG costs for consumers.