Safar-e-Benazir train to depart from Lahore on 26th, says Murtaza

LAHORE - The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab will commemorate the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto with a special train journey titled “Safar-e-Benazir.”

This was announced by General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza along with Information Secretary Shahzaad Saeed Chheema at PPP Central Punjab Secreteriat. They announced that the train will depart from Lahore Railway Station on December 26th. Murtaza said that we are thankful to former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Governor Punjab SardarSaleemHaider for their support in organising this train journey.

Chheema expressed gratitude to the Governor and President for their support in organizing the special train and emphasized the unity and organization within the party. He also extended an invitation to the media to join the commemorations in GarhiKhuda Bakhsh. A torch-bearing rally from the Governor’s House to Charring Cross is scheduled for Sunday. Hassan Murtaza termed this journey as an “extraordinary journey” aimed at reviving the party and uncovering the truth behind the assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Addressing the media, PPP leader Hassan Murtaza emphasized the need for special cooperation from media outlets to ensure the campaign’s success. Murtaza stated that this journey will not only revitalize the PPP but also serve as a platform to demand justice for Benazir Bhutto and the ordinary workers who lost their lives alongside her.

He described the assassination as a conspiracy not only to end the life of a politician but also to stifle the party’s struggle.

He further said this journey can allow the media to conduct a comparative analysis of Sindh and Punjab. This will provide answers to the questions raised about the governance of Sindh.”

While responding to a question Murtaza said that PPP reiterated its reservations about the current judicial system, emphasizing the need for an independent judiciary and the establishment of separate civil and criminal courts at the lower level to ensure justice for all citizens.

Murtaza stressed that while the government does not have the authority to punish individuals, the judiciary plays a crucial role in upholding justice. He warned that a lack of accessible justice for ordinary citizens would erode public trust in the judicial system.

The PPP’s electronic, print, and social media teams will actively support the campaign, and the party is working to ensure the best possible travel arrangements for all participating workers.

The press conference was attended by Chaudhry Aslam Gil, Malik Ali Sanwal

Ahsan Rizvi, Bushra Manzoor Manika Jehan Ara Wattoo, Mian Ayub, Nadia Shah and Mian Ateeq.