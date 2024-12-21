SC asked to declare 26th Constitutional Amendment Act ab-initio void

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan has been asked to declare the 26th Constitutional Amendment Act, 2024 ab-initio void and non est being in violation of the salient features of the Constitution.

Former presidents of Supreme Court Bar Associations including Abid Hassan Minto, Muhammad Akram Sheikh, Hamid Khan, Qazi Muhammad Anwar, Muneer A. Malik, Abid Zuberi, Ali Ahmed Kurd, and Aman Ullah Kinrani on Friday filed a constitutional petition and cited Federation through Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, Judicial Commission of Pakistan, Special Parliamentary Committee, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Chief Election Commissioner and Members of the ECP, Speaker, National Assembly and Chairman Senate as respondents.

They demanded from the apex court to declare sections 7, 14, 17 and 21 of the 26th Constitutional Amendment Act, 2024 to be ultra vires to the Constitution, ab-initio void, against the fundamental rights and contrary to the principles of Independence of Judiciary, Federalism & Separation of Powers or to read down the same to bring them in conformity with the salient features of the Constitution.

They also prayed to the court to suspend the operations of the impugned Amendments made in the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 to the extent of Articles 175A, 191A, 202A and 209 through sections 7, 14, 17 and 21 of the 26th Constitutional Amendment Act, 2024 and all subsequent acts thereunder, especially the formation and working of committee towards the appointment of judges of the high courts and Supreme Court and decisions thereon may be stayed till final decision of the instant petition.

The petitioners stated that the 26th Amendment Act has been passed in a constitutionally defective manner. It may be noted that under Article 59 of the Constitution, each provincial assembly is entitled to elect 23 members in the Senate.

However, they said that the representation of the KP in the Senate was not complete and as such one of the federating units could not fully participate in representing the interests of a province in a matter as grave as amending the charter of the federation. That in further showing of the evident mala fides of the Chairman Senate, it may be noted that the Bill was introduced by the Law Minister in Senate on 20.10.2024 at a sitting commencing at 5.20pm and ending at 9.02pm. It was not included in the Orders of the Day as ordinarily required under Rule 96 (4) of the Senate Rules. It was not published in the Official Gazette as required under Rule 97. It was not referred to a Standing Committee as ordinarily required under Rule 98 – nor was any motion to dispense with this requirement ever made. During the reading, certain amendments to the Bill were proposed by the Law Minister but notice of the same (ordinarily 2 days) was not given – as required by Rules 105 and 222. Similarly, in display of the evident mala fides of the Speaker National Assembly, the (amended) Bill was transmitted to the National Assembly on the same day in its sitting commencing at 11.39pm and adjourned at 11.57pm. The motion for consideration of the Bill was moved by the Law Minister. It was not part of the original Orders of the Day and only included as part of the Supplementary Orders. It was not published in the Official Gazette as required under Rules 121 of the Assembly Rules. It was not referred to a Standing Committee as ordinarily required under Rule 122 – nor was any motion to dispense with this requirement ever made. The Bill was placed for consideration of the Assembly on the same day instead of giving at least 2 days, as required under Rule 146 (and, that too, without a specific direction in this regard by the Speaker). After adjournment on 20.10.2024, the next sitting of the National Assembly was held on the subsequent day, ie 21.10.2024, commencing at 12.05am and ending at 5.15am. If the manner of passage of a Bill (especially to amend the Constitution) is conducted in a manner that destroys a Fundamental Right (Article 19-A), this Court is obligated to step in.

They argued that it is also worth highlighting that the Proposed Bill was sought to be introduced at a time when the Parliament was not properly constituted as the order of this Honourable Court in the case of Sunni Ittehad Council remained unimplemented. Moreover, there are grave allegations that members of the National Assembly were illegally abducted and attempts were made to coerce members of the National Assembly and Senate into changing their loyalties. It is evident that an attempt was made to bypass and subvert the procedure and rules of the National Assembly and ultimately on 21.10.2024 the 26th Constitutional Amendment (CA), was passed by the Parliament, which is a blow to judicial independence, the rule of law, and human rights protection.

The petition said that the 26th Constitutional Amendment makes significant institutional changes in the structure and functioning of Pakistan’s judicial system, particularly with respect to the Supreme Court and High Courts. These changes bring an extraordinary level of political influence over the process of judicial appointments and the judiciary’s own administration. They erode the judiciary’s capacity to independently and effectively function as a check against excesses by other branches of the State and protect human rights.

It added that even Draft amendments were kept secret, and there were no public consultations on the proposals before they were introduced in, and passed by, the Parliament.

They said that these amendments besides in violation of the constitution also directly violate Article 14 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which guarantees the right to equality before courts and tribunals and to a fair and public hearing by a competent, independent and impartial tribunal established by law. Article 10A of Pakistan’s Constitution also recognizes the right to a fair trial.