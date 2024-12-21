Saturday, December 21, 2024
SCCI chief calls for steps to improve regional trade

Our Staff Reporter
December 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fazal Moqeem Khan has called for concrete measures to enhance regional trade and exports.

Speaking to a delegation from Azerbaijan and Turkiye led by Sohail Sajjad at the chamber house, Fazal Moqeem emphasized Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s strategic importance as a trade gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia. He urged joint efforts to strengthen trade relations with Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

The SCCI chief highlighted challenges faced by local traders due to inconsistent cross-border trade policies and heavy tariffs, which have negatively impacted trade with Afghanistan and Central Asia. He also demanded the abolishment of the Infrastructure Development Cess imposed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, which has forced exporters to shift operations to other provinces.

The delegation briefed the SCCI on initiatives to foster closer ties between the business communities of Azerbaijan and Turkiye and discussed strategies to capitalize on mutual trade potential. Fazal Moqeem supported their proposals and urged federal and provincial governments to facilitate investors through a one-window operation.

