Security forces kill most wanted khawarji leader Ali Rehman in IBO

ISLAMABAD - Security forces killed most wanted khawarji leader Ali Rehman alias Maulana Taha Swati and seven other militants in a successful intelligence based-operation (IBO) in Tank District. “On receiving information about the presence of Khawarij militants, the security forces conducted IBO in Tank district on the night between December 17 and 18”, security sources said.

Khawarij Ali Rehman alias Maulana Taha Swati was a close associate of Khawarij leader Mufti Fazlullah, they said. The sources said that Ali Rehman joined Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in 2010. The killed Khawarij Ali Rehman was an important leader of the Khawarij Shura, they said.

They said Ali Rehman alias was also a close associate of Qari Amjad alias Mufti Mazahim. During the operation, a militant entered a house and took two children hostage in a room, they added. The sources said that the terrorist had disguised himself in a woman’s clothes to escape. The militant tried to use the two children as shields, they added. The sources said that owing to the successful strategy of the security forces, the terrorist was eliminated while both children were safely recovered. The local people lauded the Pakistan Army for the safe recovery of the children, they said.

They said an explosive laden vehicle was also recovered from the terrorists’ possession. The explosive material was likely to be used for a major terrorist attack, they said. The sources said in past, key leaders of the Khawarij have also been killed in successful operations. The killings of militants on Pakistani soil on daily basis also reflect the strong alliance between Khawarij militants and Afghan Taliban, they said. They said Pakistan has repeatedly provided credible evidence to the Afghan interim government in this regard, but no action has been taken so far. “The alliance between Afghan Taliban and the Khawarij poses a serious threat to global and regional peace”, they said.