Sialkot Police under investigation after death of man in custody

SIALKOT - A case has been registered against the SHO and other police officials on Friday following the death of a citizen in police custody. The deceased, Faryad Hussain, who was in police custody at the Sadr Sialkot police station, reportedly died due to alleged physical and mental torture.

According to Azhar Abbas, the complainant of the FIR and deceased’s brother-in-law, that around ten officers from the Sadr Sialkot police station arrived at Faryad’s house in Sahwala based on information from Zulfiqar Ali Ghuman, son of Zain Muhammad, a resident of Veeram. They forcibly arrested Faryad and took him to the Sadr Sialkot police station.

Azhar Abbas stated that when he arrived at the police station and spoke with SHO Akram Shahbaz, the officer sternly informed him that Faryad Hussain had to pay money owed to Zulfiqar Ali Ghuman and others, residents of Ganjianwali, before he could be released. Azhar claimed the SHO mentally tortured his brother-in-law, and on December 8, a police team again entered Faryad’s house, forcibly took two blank checks from his checkbook, and returned them later. They then took him back to the police station.

Azhar went to the police station once again, pleading with the SHO to release Faryad since the checks had been taken, but the SHO refused. On the night of December 19, Azhar went to deliver food to his brother-in-law, where he came to know from outside the police station that Faryad Hussain had died. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem.

In response to a report filed by Azhar Abbas, the police have registered case number 3340/24 under sections 302/34/ against SHO Akram Shahbaz and others. Investigations have begun, but no arrests have been made so far.