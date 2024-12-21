Sindh CM, Punjab, KP governors discuss political situation in country

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held a meeting here on Friday with the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, and the Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider and discussed the overall political situation of the country.

The meeting was also attended by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Jam Ikram Dharejo, and Jam Khan Shoro.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed the overall political situation of the country and the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Special focus was placed on the security situation in Kurram, with all leaders expressing serious concern over the issue. They also criticized the roles of both the federal and provincial governments in addressing the crisis.

The leaders praised the efforts of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, acknowledging his role as the President of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They commended the performance of the PRCS under his leadership, highlighting its commendable services during challenging times.

Punjab, KPK Governors meet Sindh Governor

Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House Sindh. The meeting focused on the national situation, Madrassa registration, and addressing the challenges of Parachinar.

The three Governors reaffirmed their determination to employ all resources for resolving issues in Parachinar and agreed to meet with local elders and the Jirga to establish lasting peace in the region.

Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized that Madrassa are a vital part of the country’s education system, and joint efforts are essential for their further improvement.

He also stated that inter-provincial coordination is key to fostering unity and way forward for development.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi expressed gratitude for Governor Sindh’s efforts in the Parachinar peace process, while Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan lauded Governor Sindh’s initiatives for the permanent resolution of the Parachinar issue and appreciated the ongoing welfare projects under the Governor Sindh Initiatives.