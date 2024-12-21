Soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in border clash

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred, and four terrorists were neutralised as security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the military's media wing, troops intercepted the terrorists' movement in the Rajgal area during the night between December 19 and 20.

In the intense exchange of fire that followed, 22-year-old Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi, hailing from Khyber district, embraced martyrdom after fighting valiantly.

The ISPR reiterated Pakistan's demand for Kabul’s interim government to prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities targeting Pakistan. Despite repeated concerns raised with neighboring countries, cross-border attacks continue to pose a significant challenge.

Earlier this week, security forces eliminated 11 terrorists in three separate intelligence-based operations across KP. Seven were killed in Tank, two in Datta Khel, North Waziristan, and two more in Mohmand district.

The recent surge in violence has taken a heavy toll on Pakistan. According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the third quarter of this year witnessed a sharp 90% increase in fatalities from terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns.

Between July and September, 328 incidents resulted in 722 fatalities, including civilians, security personnel, and terrorists, with 615 others injured. KP and Balochistan accounted for 97% of these casualties, marking the highest percentage in a decade.

The total fatalities in the first three quarters of this year have now surpassed the entire toll recorded in 2023, with at least 1,534 deaths reported compared to 1,523 last year.