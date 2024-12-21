Women’s role in care economy, workplace challenges highlighted in WISE seminar

“We must acknowledge the vital contribution of women in the care economy and recognize their demands regarding their crucial roles as primary nurturers and caretakers of their families. To encourage greater participation of women, we must acknowledge their efforts and provide a women-friendly and dignified work environment where they can thrive and contribute their full potential towards the nation’s progress.”

These views were expressed by speakers at a seminar jointly organized by Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE) and the Office of the Ombudsperson. The event was held in connection with the commemoration of National Working Women’s Day on December 22, 2024, at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art, and Culture (PILAC). A large number of working women, including lady health workers, civil society representatives, labor unions, and government officials from departments such as the police and media, attended the event.

Ms. Nabeela Hakim, Women Ombudsperson, Punjab, said harassment is a serious issue that forces many women to leave education or employment as their families cannot ensure their daily safety. An insecure work environment remains a significant barrier for women intending to pursue jobs. She emphasized the need to provide secure and congenial workplaces for women, which can only be achieved through awareness-raising and sensitizing men.

Ms. Hakim urged working women to speak out against violations of their rights. She encouraged women facing sexual harassment at the workplace to contact her office without hesitation. Over the last three years, her office has received 3,500 complaints, with a conviction rate of 80%. She also appreciated civil society's role in promoting women’s human rights in Pakistan.

Ms. Bushra Khaliq, Executive Director of WISE, highlighted the significance of the care economy, describing it as a rapidly growing “purple economy” predominantly driven by women and girls. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), by 2030, around 2.23 billion people worldwide will require care services. In Pakistan, millions of women, particularly domestic workers, are integral to the care economy, forming its backbone.

She underscored the importance of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5.4, which calls for recognizing and valuing domestic work. This includes investing in care infrastructure, social protection systems, and public services, as well as redistributing care work from women to men and from households to the State, markets, and communities.

Ms. Khaliq also pointed out the challenges faced by working women in Pakistan. Women in the informal sector often endure miserable conditions and are denied the minimum wage of Rs. 37,000. In the formal sector, they lack facilities such as day-care centers and even basic amenities like separate washrooms. Additionally, opportunities to hold senior positions are scarce for women.

Ms. Sughra Qamar, Sub-Inspector of Lahore Police, emphasized that no country can develop without women’s participation. While many women aspire to join government and private jobs, the absence of a conducive, harassment-free work environment poses a significant obstacle. She asserted that educating and empowering women would accelerate national progress.

Nabeela, a lady health worker, highlighted the various challenges faced by LHWs, including the lack of a proper service structure. She demanded benefits such as health insurance, social security, maternity leave, overtime, and gratuity. She also called for foolproof security for polio workers during campaigns and appropriate compensation for those injured or killed on duty.

Social activist Rani Shamim shed light on the plight of women involved in labor-intensive jobs in the informal sector, such as agriculture and home-based work. These women perform essential tasks, including tending to crops and livestock, yet they earn half the wages of men for the same work. They also face gender discrimination, intimidation, and, most significantly, sexual harassment.