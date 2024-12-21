Saturday, December 21, 2024
Suspect in health CEO killing faces murder charges in New York

December 21, 2024
New York  -  The man accused of gunning down a US insurance executive on the streets of Manhattan appeared in front of a judge Thursday to face federal charges including murder.

The hearing for Luigi Mangione in a New York courtroom came two weeks after the killing which brought into focus widespread public anger with the US health care system. Earlier Thursday, federal prosecutors announced charges against Mangione, 26, in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson, including murder, stalking and firearms offenses. Wearing shackles around his ankles, Mangione appeared in court, US media reported, hours after being extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week after a days-long manhunt.

The fresh charges expand the case against the Ivy League graduate, coming two days after prosecutors filed separate state charges against him, including one count of murder in the second degree as “an act of terrorism.”

Highlighting the intense media attention the case has garnered, multiple television networks covered his trip from Pennsylvania to New York live. Dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit and appearing calm, Mangione left the Pennsylvania courthouse in a black SUV, escorted by several police vehicles. After being flown by plane to an airport outside New York City, he boarded a helicopter to Manhattan, where television footage showed over a dozen officers, some in tactical gear, waiting to retrieve him.

New York Mayor Eric Adams was among the officials escorting Mangione.

“This act of terrorism and the violence that stems from it is not something that will be tolerated in this city,” Adams told reporters. “We wanted to personally be here to show the symbolism of leading from the front.”

Thompson’s murder brought into focus widespread public anger against the US health care system and many social media users have since lionized Mangione.

Outside the Manhattan courthouse, protesters rallied in his defense, holding posters that read “Health over wealth” and “Luigi freed us.”

