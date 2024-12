FAISALABAD - Police held three people and seized huge quantities of contrabands from their possession during the last 12 hours. A police report said here Friday that CIA police Iqbal Town division, on a tip-off, raided and arrested three drug traffickers including Qasim Ali, Babar Ali and Muhammad Salman. Police recovered 11.7-kg hashish and 1.1-kg heroin from their possession. A case has been registered against the accused at Kurr police station.