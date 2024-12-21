Saturday, December 21, 2024
Three women, infant among five killed in road accident

Our Staff Reporter
December 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Three women, an infant and a man were killed when the car they were travelling in was hit by a truck on Babarloi bypass in KhFairpur district on Thursday. The victims were being identified by Police. According to Babarlio Police, the truck rammed the car from the backside. The car was crushed almost totally under the truck’s body. The police and onlookers retrieved the body from the car and transported them to the Sukkur and Khairpur civil hospitals for a postmortem examination. The victims belonged to the Dhareja community and were residents of Babarloi.

On the instructions of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Larkana Raja Khan Qureshi, Mukhtiarkar Larkana Fahimullah Rind along with a team of Sindh Food Authority raided a house in Noor Colony, where Mafia gang manufactures various products from chicken legs harmful to human health.

During raid, 3 people belonging to Punjab province, Nazeer Ahmed Arain, Muhammad Sajid Arain and Muhammad Sultan Arain were arrested by the police and the house was sealed.

Chicken legs and other items have been seized and sent to the laboratory for examination and further action will be taken after the report.

