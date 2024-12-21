Saturday, December 21, 2024
War-ravaged Gaza now a ‘graveyard’ for children and families: UN aid teams

UNITED NATIONS  -  Hunger, dire living conditions made worse by heavy winter rains and ongoing Israeli war on Gaza continue to endanger people’s lives in besieged enclave, which has become “a graveyard”, UN humanitarians officials warned Friday.

“The world is not seeing what’s going on with these people, it’s impossible for families to shelter in these conditions,” Louise Wateridge, from the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), said in a statement.

Speaking from Nuseirat in central Gaza after heavy winter rains overnight and into Friday morning, the  UNRWA Senior Emergency Officer,  said that “an entire society here is now a graveyard...Over two million people are trapped. They cannot escape. And people continue to have basic needs deprived and it just feels like every path here that you could possibly take is leading to death.”

Echoing that warning, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) highlighted widespread and dangerous malnutrition levels in the enclave, where more than 96 per cent of women and children in Gaza “cannot meet their basic nutritional needs,” said Rosalia Bollen, Children’s Fund (UNICEF) communication specialist.

Speaking from Amman, Ms. Bollen noted that the most northerly part of Gaza has been under a near total siege for 75 days. This has largely prevented humanitarian assistance from reaching youngsters in need there “for more than 10 weeks”, she said.

“The suffering is not just physical, it is also psychological…Children are cold, they’re wet, they’re barefoot; I see many children who still wear summer clothes and with cooking gas gone, there’s also lots of children I see scavenging through piles of garbage looking for plastic they can burn.”

With more heavy rain expected on Friday evening, UNRWA’s Ms. Wateridge emphasized the critical need to get aid into the enclave to support Gazans who have been uprooted multiple times by Israeli bombardment and who have little to protect themselves from the elements.

“It’s impossible for families to shelter in these conditions,” Ms. Wateridge insisted. “Most people are living under fabric, they don’t even have waterproof structures and 69 per cent of the buildings here have been damaged or destroyed. There’s absolutely nowhere for people to shelter from these elements.”

