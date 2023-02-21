Share:

The security forces conducted numerous operations across the country in the last three months against the recent wave in terrorism, killing 142 alleged terrorists and arresting 1,007 others.

The forces also foiled several attacks by terrorists and facilitators during the period.

Sources told that 142 terrorists were killed and 1,007 were arrested during 6,921 operations conducted by the security forces across the country.

As many 1,960 operations were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) which included 1,516 area domination operations, 301 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) and 143 area sensitisation operations. In these operations, as many 98 terrorists were killed and 540 others were arrested.

Of 3,414 operations in Balochistan, 2,980 area domination operations, 67 IBOs and 367 area sensitisation operations were carried out. As many 40 terrorists were killed and 112 others were arrested.

Three terrorists were killed and 344 others were arrested in 752 IBOs in Sindh, while 165 IBOs were conducted in Punjab in which one terrorist was killed and 11 others were arrested.