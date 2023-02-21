Share:

LARKANA - The menace of wandering dogs could not be reduced in and around Larkana district, the home district of PPP Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, as 20 people were injured by them on Monday. The af­fected dog bite cases include 10-year-old Javed, 14-year-old Benazir, 10-year-old Yas­min, 45-year-old Imtiaz Ali and others. All the stray dog bitten people were brought to the Dog Bite Treatment and Vaccination Centre es­tablished at the Chandka Medical College Hospital for dressing of their injuries and anti-rabies vaccination to save their precious lives where after dressing of their wounds and vaccination they were allowed to go home. The people have urged the health department bosses to ensure availability of in­jection ARV at all the health care facilities across the divi­sion so that poverty-stricken people could be saved from incurring extra costs on to and fro traveling in this mas­sive inflation era.