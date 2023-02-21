Share:

SARGODHA - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday im­posed fine on twenty eight food points and five milk-carrying vehicles over adulteration during the last 24 hours.

According to the PFA officials here, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director (Operation) Shahbaz Sarwar checked various food units in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 245,035 on 28 food outlets over violation.

The food safety team checked various milk-car­rying vehicles and imposed Rs 13,000 on 05 milk suppliers over sub-standard storage.

The PFA teams discarded 48 litres of unwhole­some cold drinks,45-kg ghee and 10-kg substan­dard oil while 142 warning notices were issued to various food points over violation.