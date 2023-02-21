Share:

LAHORE - The 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 will get underway today (Tuesday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields. According to President of Jinnah Polo Fields Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R), the top eight teams are included in this twoweek high-goal tournament, in which two foreign players are also participating in each team.

He said that the teams have been divided into two pools. Pool A includes Remounts, BN Polo, HN Polo and Master Paints/Newage Cables while Pool B consists of Diamond Paints, FG Polo Team, Master Paints and DS Polo. Today (Tuesday), Remounts will face BN Polo at 2:30 pm while HN Polo will take on Master Paints/Newage Cables at 3:30 pm. The competition will continue for two weeks, and the final will be held on Sunday (March 5).