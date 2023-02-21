Share:

LAHORE - The landmark 9th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship gets underway today (Tuesday) here at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club. This was stated by Sarmad Nadeem of Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club during a press conference attended and addressed by Hamid Zaman, Headof ZamanFamily, BilalZaman, TahaMehmood, Captain Golf, Ayesha Hamid, Lady Captain of Gymkhana Golf Club and Aahyan Mumtaz, Tournament Organizer. Hamid Zaman said this golfing activity is in its 9th iteration, the JA Zaman Memorial Championship – a PGA and PGF-sanctioned tournament – has evolved to become one of the biggest golf tournaments nationwide with total prize money of Rs 6 million. The tournament attracts the top golfing talent from across the country and is one of the most anticipated match ups of the golfing calendar in Pakistan. In this year’s edition, top 100 ranked golf professionals of Pakistan will compete in the main draw from the February 23 to 26, making it one of the most competitive fields in golf across the country.

The championship includes nationally recognized golf amateur players who compete for glory and honors in victory. Total prize money is Rs 6 million and a chance to win a 1,300 CC Honda City on a Hole-in-One, makes the match one of the top purses in Pakistan golf. Six categories of players including juniors, ladies, senior professionals and amateurs, and veteran golfers all participate in the tournament. Record number of entries highlighting the anticipation and excitement the championship brings forth with more than 500 plus participants.

Bilal Zaman said that the tournament is held in the memory of JA Zaman; an iconic symbol who was a man of enormous dignity. He left behind an indelible impact of his entrepreneurial abilities and his passion for golf in particular. JA Zaman’s family, which is the principal sponsor of this championship, is pleased to make possible, with the gracious cooperation of the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Committee, such a prestigious event where, no doubt, only the best of the sport will be showcased. Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed highlighted that star players of the national golf circuit like Shabbir Iqbal, M Matloob, Ahmed Baig, Hamza Amin, Muhammad Munir, Waheed Baloch, Minhaj Maqsood, Muhammad Alam and Muhammad Shahzad will be competing against one another to see who comes out on top. Shabbir Iqbal is ranked No 1 in Pakistan, while Ahmed Baig is a rising star full of bristling energy.

The final round will take place on Sunday (Feb 26) at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course, followed by the prize distribution to be held at Golf Course Lawns at 3:30 pm. The Zaman Family will be hosts at the prize distribution ceremony