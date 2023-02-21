Share:

A village that is named Alondor Bazar is located near Hoshab Bazar and is about 15 kilometres far from Hoshab. It is considered a beautiful village in Hoshab es­pecially for cultivating views and beauty. Almost 3000 people are living in Alondor Bazar who are deprived of basic needs, especially electricity. There is a low amount of facilities given to the public just electricity remains in the Bazar not being provided by the government. Due to the lack of electricity, the people of Alondor Bazar are suf­fering from hotness during warm weather and heat wave. Electricity is a major and basic need of every citizen and so it must be provided to Alondor Bazar as without elec­tricity, people can’t able to spend their life properly and not being comfortable during warm weather. The shortage of electricity problem is destroying the whole Alondor Bazar condition completely.

However, it is near Bazar as com­pared to Tunk village but that area are having electricity Alondor Ba­zar is deprived so we are also res­idents of Hoshab and electricity should be provided.

The water and power develop­ment authority of district Keach WAPDA Should take action for pro­viding electricity in Alondor Bazar also notice why we are deprived of electricity we are also human we need electricity. We request the Government of Balochistan take serious action regarding the said problem. And also direct WAPDA for solving this issue.

BIGGAR NISAR,

Hoshab