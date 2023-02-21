Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Information and Public Relations Arshad Khan have stated that it is the responsibility of all humans to acquire knowledge of two types, Farz-e-Kifaya and Farz-e-Ain.

He claimed that by learning, one can learn to live the best life possible. He stated that the purpose of education is to provide a person with the best ways to live a good life in the world so that he can use modern means to live a good life while keeping the world’s challenges in mind. He expressed these views during a workshop at BISE Mardan on creating innovation in marking and assessment for training and education.

Higher Education Department officials from District Mardan, Swabi, and Nowshera, as well as education professionals from the private sector, attended the workshop. The goal of the workshop was to raise public awareness and improve the scoring and assessment system to bring out students’ full potential in terms of thinking and creativity.

Arshad Khan went on to say that to get a good education and training, knowledge should be imparted in one’s mother tongue so that it can be understood better and he can express his thoughts correctly. He stated that while learning any language is beneficial, learning one’s native language is extremely beneficial. It was a custom that unfortunately came to an end, and we became reliant on the knowledge of others.

Using the chemical dye used in the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore as an example, Secretary Information stated that such a colour is not produced even with today’s advanced and modern methods. He urged the participants to provide students with good academic knowledge while also focusing on acquiring technical education so that they can lead an independent economic life through self-employment in the future.

He stated that in the current era, the most significant barrier to knowledge acquisition is language knowledge for education, but during the Coronavirus, this experience was successful due to modern technology and the use of the Internet, distance education, i.e. online. BISE Mardan Chairman Farid Khattak and other participants also spoke, emphasising modern methods of education and assessment, including education acquisition.