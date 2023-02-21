Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Aftab Sultan has resigned from the post over pressure in corruption case.

Sources said Aftab Sultan had informed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about his resignation while the latter is yet to take the decision on it. He said the unacceptable demands being made to him forced him to quit the job. He had also reservations over intervention in the accountability process.

In July last, the federal cabinet approved his appointment as head of the anti-graft watchdog. He had replaced former NAB chief Justice (retf) Javed Iqbal.

Profile

The outgoing NAB chairman is a law graduate from Punjab University, who later obtained LLM from the University of Cambridge and also did MSc in jurisprudence/legal studies from the University of Edinburgh.

He is also known for refusing to assist the administration as the regional police officer in Sargodha during the referendum called by the late Gen (retd) Parvez Musharraf in 2002. He was later made OSD for refusing the orders.

He also investigated the Bank of Punjab case in line with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan that had rejected the NAB’s probe report in the case. Sultan had retired as the IB chief on April 3, 2018 after serving since June 7, 2013.