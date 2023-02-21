Share:

Arif Alvi writes to ECP to announce election programme accordingly n Says governors and ECP not fulfilling constitutional obligation n PDM leaders in NA term president’s move unconstitutional saying govt will not accept this ‘illegal act’ n Ask Alvi to perform as president not as PTI worker.

ISLAMABAD - After the explanation from Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not holding consul­tation at the presidency about election dates, President Dr Arif Alvi yesterday unilateral­ly announced April 9, 2023 as the date for general elections for Punjab and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa provincial assemblies.

According to a letter written to the ECP, the presidency referred to Section 57 (1) of the Elec­tions Act, 2017 and asked it to issue election programme in ac­cordance with Section 57 (2) of the Act. Last week, the president had summoned Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for an urgent meet­ing on February 20 (Monday) for consultation regarding the date of the elections of both the pro­vincial assemblies.

However, the election com­mission had excused itself from holding consultations with Pres­ident Alvi for the time being, say­ing that the matter was already under judicial consideration.

The President said that he was under oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan under Article 42 read with third Schedule of the Constitution.

He wrote that there being no restraining order from any of the

judicial forum, there was no imped­iment in invoking the power and au­thority vested in him under Section 57 (1) of Elections Act, 2017, em­powering him to “announce the date or dates of the general elections af­ter consultation with the Commis­sion”. Therefore, he added, he had felt it necessary to perform his con­stitutional and statutory duty to an­nounce the date of elections to avoid the infringement and breach of the Constitution and law i.e., holding of elections not later than 90 days.

The President further said that the Governors of Punjab and Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa were not perform­ing their constitutional duties for appointing a date, not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution of provincial assemblies as per the Con­stitution of Pakistan. He added that the ECP was also not fulfilling its constitutional obligation for hold­ing polls for the Assemblies of Pun­jab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Both the constitutional offices are placing the ball in each other’s court, thus resulting in delay and creating a se­rious danger that constitutional pro­visions may be violated”, he said.

The President pointed out that the ECP had already indicated the possi­ble dates of elections in its various communications to the constitution­al functionaries showing its own re­sponsibility of holding the elections within 90 days.

He further said that he had initiated a serious consultation process with the ECP under Section 57 (1) of the Elections Act, 2017 to announce the date for the general elections of the aforementioned Assemblies, howev­er, the election body replied that it could not participate in a meeting on the subject matter with the office of the president.

He said that in exercise of the pow­ers conferred upon him under Sec­tion 57 (1) of Elections Act, 2017, he was announcing the date of 9th April, 2023 (Sunday) for holding of general elections of the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the other side, senior lawmak­ers from the treasury in the Na­tional Assembly, while disapprov­ing the president’s unilaterally announcing the election date, de­clared that the President has done an unconstitutional and illegal act.

“It is a blatant violation of the Con­stitution. He has not only insulted himself but also disgraced his po­sition,” said Minister for Defence Khwaja Muhammad Asif, speaking in the house on a point of order.

At the outset of the proceedings, the Minister said that the govern­ment has reserved the right to legal­ly pursue this matter. “In an attempt to appease his leader [PTI Chairman Imran Khan], he [President] went to announce the date for the elections in the two assemblies,” Asif said, mentioning that the President was working as a PTI worker and it was unfortunate that such people had come on prestigious posts.

He said that the incumbent govern­ment reserved the right to stop the illegal act of the President. He fur­ther said that the order had no le­gal authenticity and that the govern­ment will not accept this illegal act.

Having the same concerns, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar said that President Arif Alvi was not working as President but as a party worker of Pakistan Tehreek–e-Insaaf(PTI). “It is condemnable and unconstitu­tional on the part of the President,” he said, mentioning that President in the past had refused to take the oath of Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif] but had dissolved the National As­sembly within three minutes when Imran Khan had directed him. “This announcement is merely a joke with the Constitution,” he remarked.

