LAHORE - Federal Minister for Planning, De­velopment and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal has said that the coalition government is trying to divert the orientation of industrial and corporate sectors from do­mestic to foreign markets, since it is the only way to bring in dollars, build up foreign reserves, and en­sure the balance of payments. He was talking to the media after vis­iting a mobile assembling factory ‘Air Link Communication’ at Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate, here on Monday. He said that ignoring the export sector and relying on im­ports had been one of the key rea­sons for our failure on maintaining a balance of payment. The plan­ning minister said that the gov­ernment had devised a five-point framework through which foreign reserves need would be fulfilled by improving exports. Exports, E-Pak­istan’s Information Technology, en­ergy, environment or water food security and education, health and population control were the key segments of the framework. Ahsan Iqbal said that govern­ment’s economic emergency plan was export oriented and for the purpose, the government was engaging private sector to devise a future course of action, hoping that the government would suc­ceed to turn around the country towards development and pros­perity in maximum next two or three years. The minister said that the government was committed to introducing socio-economic reforms and industry was one of the major areas to be equipped with modern technology to boost production through smart prac­tices. He mentioned that ignor­ing the exports sector and rely­ing on imports had been one of the key reasons for devastation of economy. He said that the gov­ernment was making efforts to in­troduce friendly policies to boost enterprises as people and private sector of the country had lots of enterprise, adding that “Our sup­ports was with the industry sector and we jointly steer the country out of crises.” He mentioned that development of private sector was important to improve exports of the country. About his visit to the plant, he said that he was pleased to see the world standard assem­bling mechanism and advanced technology at the factory, saying that the country’s private sector, professionals and work force was able to manufacture advanced products. Collective efforts from all stakeholders were needed to steer the country out of challeng­ing situation and industry was key pillar in that mechanism. To a question, he said that in 2013 same economic situation was in­herited from than government, but the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz worked day and night with dedication and put the country on road to progress. He vowed that the government would tackle these challenges in an effective manner this time also.