ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday removed the sections of terrorism clauses from two FIRs against PTI’s chief Imran Khan and others pertain­ing to attacks on the buildings of Parliament and PTV during sit-in of 2014. The court sent the case to the district court for further proceeding after re­moving the ATA sections from the FIRs. ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan announced the verdict after listening arguments from lawyers in the case filed by co-accused. The secretariat police station had registered FIRs regarding the matter in 2014 during the sit-in of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).