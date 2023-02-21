Share:

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Provincial Bar Councils on Tuesday announced to file references in Supreme Judicial Council against Supreme Court justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi over an alleged audio leak purportedly featuring him and former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaz Elahi talking about Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s case.

Speaking to the media, PBC’s Executive Committee Chairman Hasan Raza Pasha while announcing to file reference said that Justice Mazahir violated his oath and damaged the judiciary’s reputation, adding that six misconduct references will be filed against him. He also demanded the incumbent government to withdraw the petition against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

He went on to say that such an incident also happened in 1997, and at that time Justice Rashid Aziz, Justice Abdul Qayyum Malik resigned immediately, and he also expressed hope that Justice Mazahir would also resign after the audio leak.