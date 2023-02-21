Share:

LAHORE - The La­hore High Court (LHC) Mon­day dismissed a petition seeking contempt proceedings against Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan for alleged­ly scandalising the judiciary, for not being maintainable. The sin­gle bench comprising Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh heard the peti­tion filed by Advocate Rana Sha­hid. The petitioner-counsel ar­gued before the court that the federal minister had attempted to scandalise the judiciary by re­leasing an audio involving former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his lawyer. He pleaded with the court to initi­ate contempt proceedings against the minister. However, the court observed that the matter was al­ready pending with the Supreme Court. The court questioned how it could hear the matter as the pe­titioner had not attached the fo­rensic report of the audio. Subse­quently, the court, after hearing arguments of the petitioner-coun­sel, reserved its verdict on main­tainability of the petition. Later, the court dismissed the petition for not being maintainable while announcing the verdict.