Share:

LONDON - A gut-wrenching war movie from Germany and pitch-black Irish comedy were the big winners as British cinema handed out its annual BAFTA awards on Sunday night, with less than a month to go to the Oscars. With 14 nods, German director Edward Berger’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” started the night as the joint most-nominated foreign-language film in the BAFTA academy’s 76-year history.

The Netflix drama triumphed with seven awards, including best film and best director for Berger, as well as original score and cinematography, in the buildup to the Academy Awards on March 12. Berger credited his daughter Matilda for turning his “doubts into trust”, after she told him he had to make a movie of Erich Maria Remarque’s powerful 1929 novel, which she was reading in school. Producer Malte Grunert said the British plaudits for a German-language film were “just incredible”, and it has also amassed nine Oscar nominations.

With a nod to modern-day conflicts including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said that the film and novel showed that “war is anything but an adventure”. Yeoh was nominated for best actress this year as a worn-down laundromat owner who transforms into a high-kicking heroine, in the wildly inventive “Everything Everywhere All At Once”. Yeoh’s kung-fu science-fiction film received 10 BAFTA nominations, but only won one, for editing. She lost out to Cate Blanchett for her portrayal of a troubled classical music conductor in “Tar”. CAthErINE, PrINCESS of WAlES brING royAl ElEGANCE to bAftA rEd CArPEt Catherine, Princess of Wales, put a thrifty spin on regal elegance at the BAFTAs on Sunday night, pairing an upcycled Alexander McQueen gown with $28 earrings from fashion retailer Zara.

Arriving at the British film industry’s equivalent to the Oscars with her husband Prince William, the royal turned heads on the red carpet in a dress she had previously worn to 2019’s awards. But she transformed the look with an altered shoulder design and a pair of opera gloves. Making their first appearance at the annual awards in three years, the couple were among the most hotly anticipated arrivals at London’s Royal Festival Hall. The Princess was one of several stars opting for a black and white palette on a night that included a tribute to William’s late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.