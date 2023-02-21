Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Two unidentified armed men opened fire at two personnel of Dolphin Force Police, leaving them and two passersby injured as the cops signaled them to stop in Craft Bazaar area of the city.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the personnel of Dolphin Force police riding their official bike were on routine patrolling in Craft Ba­zaar area when they saw two suspected persons riding a motorcycle passing through the area. “The personnel of Dolphin Force signaled the suspected persons to stop who instead stopping their motor­cycle, opened indiscriminate fire at the personnel of the Dolphin Force,” he said. The spokesman further said that as a result of the firing, two cops of Dol­phin Force suffered bullet wounds in their bodies, adding that two passersby also sustained wounds as they also were hit by firing. The armed assail­ants managed to escape from the scene. Soon after, receiving information, the police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured cops and passersby to Bahawal Victoria Hospital for emer­gency medical aid and treatment. The wounded cops were identified as Muhammad Asad and Mu­hammad Yousuf. District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas visited the injured at the hospital and inquired after their health.