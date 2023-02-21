Share:

KARACHI - Bestway Cement Limited, Pakistan’s 2nd largest cement manufacturer, has achieved another milestone. The company commenced production and despatches of cement at its brownfield Hattar Plant on 17th February. A ceremony was held at the plant premises to celebrate the occasion which was attended by the Chairman, Bestway Group, Sir Mohammed Anwar Pervez OBE HPk, the Group’s CEO, Lord Zameer M. Choudrey CBE SI Pk, Bestway’s senior officials and delegates from the plant suppliers, Sinoma. Sir Mohammad Anwar Pervez OBE HPk unveiled the commemorative plaque to mark the commencement of cement production at Line II of Hattar plant. Speaking on the occasion, Bestway Group’s CEO, Lord Choudrey, said “Hattar plant is Bestway’s home. This is where our incredible journey in cement business started 28 years ago.

I’m absolutely delighted that we have put our secondstate-ofthe-art and most environmentally friendly brownfield production line at Hattarinto production in a record time of 15 months despite various hurdles and supply chain disruptions caused by Covid and the overall economic challenges being faced by the country.

The plant also has its own Waste Heat Recovery Power Plant of 9MWs. Bestway’s production capacity has grown from 1 million tonnes per annum in 1998 to more than 15 million tonnes, which speaks volumes of its progress. I congratulate the entire Bestway team as this remarkable success would not have been possible without their hardwork and commitment to excellence, especially our senior team most of whom have been with the Company since our journey began”.