Share:

The government might see the recent shrink in the Cur­rent Account Deficit (CAD) as a positive sign, but there is a long way to go before this readjustment has a real effect on the state of the economy. The year-on-year numbers are cer­tainly very positive, as the CAD stood at $0.24 billion in Janu­ary 2023, which is a 90.2 percent drop from $2.47bn in January 2022. This is all the more remarkable considering the Rupee was valued around 177 to a dollar at that point, while January 2023 saw it reach 268.

But this change has come at a grievous cost. The lack of im­ports has hit the manufacturing industry the hardest, and most sectors, from the pharmaceutical to other key industries have come to a near standstill because of the inability to get any let­ters of credit issued for raw materials. This means that with in­flation at record levels and production and government spend­ing shrinking, there are no real avenues to take our economy on a growth trajectory in the medium term.

Add this to the expected changes in the taxation system and oth­er cuts by the government, and there is no real hope for any recov­ery apart from relying on the IMF programme and foreign allies to pull through on their investments. However, the government’s in­ability to get these changes passed in parliament means that the delays are costing us in terms of market expectations—these prob­lems will only continue to mount unless the government can ink the staff-level agreement with the IMF sooner rather than later.

It is time for the government to pick up the pace on the final steps before the IMF approval is finalised. An influx of funds from the IMF is crucially needed to shore up foreign reserves. We need to start producing again—the restriction of LCs is only a stop-gap measure and thus, these CAD improvements are likely to go away once the economy is back on the path towards stability.