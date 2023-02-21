Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority’s board on Monday gave approval of recently auctioned residential and commercial plots, enabling city managers to maintain cash flow for the ongoing and future development projects.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) had fetched Rs 40.95 billion against 42 plots in the last week of January 2023. In routine, the board gives the approval of auction results within a few days but this time it could not happen due to a controversy regarding the reserved price of blue area plots in a section media and an agenda item in this regard was deferred in the last board meeting. However, now the CDA board has approved the results of the auction and now the successful bidders will be issued a provisional allotment letter. Meanwhile, the board has also decided to end the entry fee in the parks and recreational points across the city and waive off the entry fee for all parks including F-9, Lake View, Daman-e-Koh and Shakarparian.

The board also gave an approval to 13 new feeder bus routes and decided that instead of procuring buses from the private sector the same would be hired from the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) under government to government agreement. NRTC will ply 200 electric buses on 13 routes in Islamabad within 90 days. In order to end parking issues in the city, the board has decided to construct six new parking plazas including one plaza each at Sectors F-8, I-8 G-9 and in the blue area near Centaurs Mall while two Parking plazas would be constructed at F-10 Markaz.

City managers also decided in the board meeting that a portion of Srinagar Highway would be widened with construction of an underpass near Serena Chowk and it is decided that a single barrel underpass would be constructed on said intersection. A consultant will be hired, who will prepare a feasibility report and design of expansion of Srinagar Highway from 7th Avenue Interchange to Serena Chowk, where this underpass will also be constructed to resolve the issue of traffic congestion. Meanwhile, the board also approved hiring a consultant to conduct a feasibility study regarding the National Bus Terminal, which is going to be established in Sector I-11.