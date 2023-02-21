Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah while expressing his reser­vations over the educational boards, said that he was not satisfied with their perfor­mance. Talking to media here on Monday, he said that the conventional method of the education boards had to be changed in order to im­prove their performances. He said that OMR machines would be added to the edu­cational boards for conduct­ing examinations in a better way. Syed Sardar Shah said that corruption could also be stopped through the use of technology. The minister said that the working com­mittees would recommend on different tasks for impor­tant decisions. He said that unfounded and misleading allegations were leveled against the culture depart­ment regarding Pakistan Lit­erature Festival Lahore. He further said that the festival was organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan –Kara­chi. The culture department did not spend even a penny. While talking about the census of private schools, he said that the census of schools had been completed in rest of the province while survey in Karachi was under way. Sardar Shah said that the schools census would be shared with the media. Re­plying to a question on heavy fees of private schools, he said that the private schools had been asked to not get fees in advance. Expressing disappointment over an in­cident of Hyderabad school, he said that action would be taken against responsible persons after the final report. Replying to a question re­garding exception to students of up to class three from ex­aminations, he said that they did want to bring little minds under stress for exams.