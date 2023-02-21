LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider on Monday chalked out a coordination plan of the officers’ responsibilities for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 to be held in Lahore. She assigned the duties to officers concerned, saying that four officers would coordinate with the Gaddafi Stadium enclosure, Sports Department and PCB as well as duties assigned to four other officials for coordination with Traffic Police, Transport Department and Lahore Parking Company.
