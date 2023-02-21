Share:

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider on Mon­day chalked out a co­ordination plan of the officers’ responsibili­ties for Pakistan Su­per League (PSL) 8 to be held in Lahore. She assigned the du­ties to officers con­cerned, saying that four officers would coordinate with the Gaddafi Stadium en­closure, Sports De­partment and PCB as well as duties as­signed to four other officials for coordi­nation with Traffic Police, Transport De­partment and Lahore Parking Company.