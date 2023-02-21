Share:

Through the courtesy of your widely circulated newspapers, I would like to draw attention to cor­ruption in recent elections in Sindh caused by the lack of security prep­arations done by the government. Most people and government offi­cials consider this election fraud, a clear violation of the law made by the supporters of a party leading on to making this election extremely bi­ased. The leader of a particular par­ty entered the polling station while the police tried to stop him. In some of the polling stations, innocent peo­ple got injured because of some people. Now, there is also a terror in citizens’ hearts that they cannot nominate the leader of their choice.

FARZEEN KHAN,

Karachi.