Through the courtesy of your widely circulated newspapers, I would like to draw attention to corruption in recent elections in Sindh caused by the lack of security preparations done by the government. Most people and government officials consider this election fraud, a clear violation of the law made by the supporters of a party leading on to making this election extremely biased. The leader of a particular party entered the polling station while the police tried to stop him. In some of the polling stations, innocent people got injured because of some people. Now, there is also a terror in citizens’ hearts that they cannot nominate the leader of their choice.
FARZEEN KHAN,
Karachi.